New law in Suffolk County requires tow truck drivers to clear debris from crash scenes

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A new measure on Long Island aims to improve road safety at accident scenes.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a bill into law Wednesday. It requires tow truck drivers to properly remove glass, car pieces, road flares and other debris following crashes.

County officials say keeping the roads clear will prevent other accidents from happening.

"This legislation will take care of that, will provide the teeth necessary for enforcement and for law enforcement to do what they need to do and undoubtedly will enhance public safety out on our roadways," Bellone said.

The county executive says there have been 29,000 accidents in Suffolk County so far this year.

