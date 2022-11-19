Suffolk County Police warn residents of missing child hoax
COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are warning residents about a missing child hoax.
Police say a post circulating on social media about a missing boy named Tyler Griffin is fake and part of a nationwide internet scam.
They say there is no missing child by that name in Suffolk County.
According to police, the post may be used in an attempt to gain personal information.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam is asked to contact police.
