Watch CBS News
Local News

Suffolk County Police warn residents of missing child hoax

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are warning residents about a missing child hoax.

Police say a post circulating on social media about a missing boy named Tyler Griffin is fake and part of a nationwide internet scam.

They say there is no missing child by that name in Suffolk County.

SCAM ALERT! The Suffolk County Police Department is advising residents of a nationwide internet scam that is being...

Posted by Suffolk County Police Department on Friday, November 18, 2022

According to police, the post may be used in an attempt to gain personal information.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a scam is asked to contact police.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.