Suffolk County residents find relief from the heat at beaches, pools

QUOGUE, N.Y. -- For some people, it isn't easy finding relief from the heat.

CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff went to Suffolk County to find out how people are trying to stay cool and get advice from experts.

With much of our area in the mid-90s, under a heat advisory and air quality alert, many escaped to the beach, where things were much more comfortable.

As sitting in a hot house is uncomfortable and also a health danger, PSEG Long Island says they have sufficient capacity to meet this peak demand while reminding customers to seek out air-conditioned places.

A Hauppauge dry cleaner was among the hottest places to be. A sweat-drenched Cesar Perez came prepared.

"Drinking a lot of water, at least a gallon a day," he said.

Just next door, it was icy cold at Carvel.

"'Oh, it's so cold in here.' We get that all day," employee Lisa Arena said.

Staying hydrated is critical, say experts, whether you're working outside or just waiting for a bus.

"Stay in the shade as best you can, that's my advice," Massapequa resident Craig Smith said.

Rescue calls are up in this heat.

"Seniors have to be very careful because they get dehydrated and their body doesn't tell them until it's too late," said Vincent Pulio, with the Nesconsett Fire Department.

Thousands of packets of an electrolyte additive were donated to fire departments across Long Island.

"Picture yourself on a blazing hot day like we have today. Now picture yourself with 80 pounds of gear. Now picture yourself jumping into a pressure cooker," Suffolk County Legislator Dominick Thorne said.

"A lot of us have underestimated the effects of dehydration. It's so critical to recognize symptoms -- the cramps, the dizziness, the mental haze," said Dr. Adalbert Pilip, a cardiologist with Catholic Health Services.

Doctors recommend 30-50 ounces a day of electrolyte water in this heat, saying dehydration can strike without warning.

"I just totally passed out. I had a headache. I had a pain in my leg ... full gear on and I just passed out," said Ron Barz, with Suffolk County Fire Chiefs.

Meanwhile, cooling centers are open, and beaches and municipal pools have extended hours, some until 8 p.m. for kids like Christina Burnett's water-logged son.

"Absolutely loving it, going to be hard to get him to leave," she said.

Believe it or not, in this heat, 80- and 90-year-olds were playing softball. The Bristal All Stars play two doubleheaders a week with the New York Senior Softball Association.

Wednesday's game, honoring the 60th anniversary of the Mets, was cut short to just three innings with some serious precautions in place.

"We drink a lot of water ... and if the weather gets above 95, we kinda say, it's enough," coach Bernie Rosen said.

The importance of staying hydrated can't be emphasized enough, even when you're indoors. Medical experts say this heat impacts every organ in our body and blood flow to them.

Thursday will be just as hot.