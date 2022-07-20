New York City extends public pool hours to help residents cope with extreme heat

NEW YORK -- Extreme heat continues to grip the area, with feels-like temperatures expected to climb into triple digits Wednesday.

To help residents cope, New York City is extending its public pool hours to 8 p.m.

"In response to the heat wave, all 36 Olympic-sized and medium-sized outdoor public pools in NYC will have extended hours, staying open until 8:00pm (Weds) & Thurs," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted.

Doctors urge people to take the heat seriously and warn about the toll the high temperatures can have on health. They caution folks to stay cool and hydrated.

"Sweat equals dehydration. Drink plenty of water," said Dr. Betsy Varghese, of Hackensack University Medical Center.

Other helpful tips include staying away from alcohol and caffeinated beverages, wearing light clothing and avoiding layers.

"We want you to not exert yourself in this heat," Varghese said. "Remember, kids don't hydrate as easily. You might have to force them a little bit to make sure they're drinking plenty of fluids."

Experts say it's also a critical time to check in on your pets. During walks, avoid peak heat and hot surfaces.

If you place the back of your hand on a surface for seven seconds and it's too hot to leave it there, it's too hot for your pet.

For those who don't have air conditioning, New York City's cooling centers are open, and first responders are prepared to help in an emergency.

Click here to find a cooling center or here for a pool near you.