ICE arrests in Suffolk County have immigrant communities on edge, residents say

Multiple arrests by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement were reported in Hampton Bays, Suffolk County, this week.

Some witnesses and business owners told CBS News New York fears are heightened for immigrant communities.

8 ICE arrests documented within 5 hours by grassroots organization

Within five hours Wednesday, eight ICE arrests in Hampton Bays and Westhampton Beach were documented by Islip Forward, a group that tracks ICE activity.

One video shows federal agents with guns drawn entering a Colombian bakery, handcuffing a patron and escorting him away. Another video taken about an hour and a half later shows a man laying on the ground on the side of a road, surrounded by ICE agents, before being loaded into a vehicle and driven off.

"We have seen agents now grab folks out of delis and small businesses, operate in public spaces," said Islip Forward founder Ahmed Perez, "and what this has done ... is instill fear in immigrant communities, people who are already scared of leaving their homes."

CBS News New York asked ICE about this week's targeted enforcement in the Hamptons and has not yet heard back.

Several business owners who spoke to CBS News New York said the presence of masked agents on and off since Jan. 20 is having a chilling effect.

"It's, like, crazy now. Nobody come over here now. Everything slow," Hampton Bays Market manager Enrique Ruuz said. "Nobody buy nothing. Nobody want to go outside."

Hamptons homeowners have mixed feelings about ICE raids

ICE has reported conducting specific operations in the New York/Long Island area, which they say so far includes the arrests of about 250 individuals with alleged criminal histories.

Homeowners in Hampton Bays have mixed feelings about the increased ICE activity.

"I'm not happy about ICE raids because I don't like to see people being treated badly," homeowner Sandra Randle said.

"People who have committed crimes in other countries or people who have committed crimes in this country who are not citizens of this country don't belong here," said another homeowner, who didn't want to share his name.

"People who aren't here legally, leave, but with due process," homeowner Audrey Bragge said.

Some residents are asking proof of criminality be provided during raids.