Suffolk County offers free identity theft protection to residents impacted by cyber attack

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County is offering free identity theft protection to people impacted by a cyber attack involving some county departments.

Nearly 500,000 driver's license numbers may have been exposed.

Anyone who received a moving violation from Suffolk Police between 2013 and Sept. 8, 2022, may have been affected.

Driver's license or passport information for people paying tickets through the Traffic and Parking Violations Agency in Hauppauge may have also been accessed.

For more information and to see if you're eligible, visit suffolkcounty.kroll.com.