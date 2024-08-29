Suffolk County working to repair estimated $100 million in storm damage. How communities are cleaning up

Suffolk County communities working to help one another after devastating storms

HEAD OF THE HARBOR, N.Y. — Flooding has left roads and homes in Suffolk County severely damaged with estimated repairs costing tens of millions of dollars.

From volunteer efforts to emergency declarations, communities and officials are working together to tackle the extensive destruction.

Neighbors help homeowners "absolutely isolated" by road collapse in Head of the Harbor

Daniel Dresch and his Head of the Harbor neighbors – a total of seven families – live on a collapsed road that washed away when floodwaters breached and emptied the burst Mill Pond Dam.

"Try to stay away from the edge because if you look, that's vertical sand," Dresch said.

Walking to and from the closest open road is between a quarter-mile and a half-mile each way.

How long can they endure?

"I would imagine at a minimum this is going to be two years," Dresch said.

"Absolutely isolated. They're trying to put another road in on the backside," homeowner Michael Duschenchuk said.

Mike and Jackie Duschenchuk are among neighbors trying to help.

Hubert Poole is offering his property to build a temporary road.

"They have no other way out except through here ... There's a natural path we've been using for years to get to the beach," he said.

Head of the Harbor Village Police say a 120-foot section of Mill Creek Road collapsed into the body of water below on Aug. 18, 2024. CBS News New York

Estimated $100 million in storm damage across Suffolk County

Across Suffolk's North Shore, residents are gathering to volunteer their help with an estimated $100 million in damages across the county – 72 homes suffered major damage, and there are 2,441 roads and dams to fix.

Brookhaven Town and Smithtown were the hardest hit areas, with an estimated $20 million in combined damages.

Stunning video shows floodwaters bursting through a wall in the Smithtown Library, sweeping away furniture as it rushes through the building.

Towns and villages will now work to rebuild roads and modernize sewers and dams with state and federal officials.

"We are very grateful that the disaster declaration was signed and now approved by the White House and looking forward to having that state and federal money flow here," Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro said.

"One day at a time, we are reminded around us it could have been much worse," Dresch said.