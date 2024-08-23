Hochul declares disaster emergency on Long Island after historic storms

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. - Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency for Suffolk County following this week's record rainfall.

Grants of $50,000 will be available to eligible homeowners in Nassau and Suffolk Counties to address health and safety-related repairs not covered by insurance or other disaster relief programs.

Another storm death in Connecticut

Heavy rain wreaked havoc on Long Island, as well as in Connecticut, where a car was found abandoned Thursday afternoon in the waters of the Aspetuck River in Fairfield. The body of the unidentified victim was found hours later in the river, near Westport. Investigators say it appears the incident is related to Sunday's severe weather, though they still don't know what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Nursery school "was a disaster"

On Long Island, there were numerous reports of flooded basements, abandoned cars, and even some water rescues. In Smithtown, St. Andrew's Nursey School's classrooms in St. Andrew's Lutheran Church were destroyed. but rebuilding has begun.

"The water had receded, but there was mud and furniture and everything just strewn all about the floor. It was a disaster," said Tom Pernice, St. Andrew's Lutheran Church congregation council president.

The church and school are a staple in the community and have been so for decades.

"We had people who went to nursery school when they were kids, and their kids go to nursery school here, and they were crying," Pernice said. "It was really phenomenal. We had people from all over showing up to say how can I help."

Volunteers have been working around the clock.

"Initially, getting rid of everything was the biggest step, the biggest hurdle, which we have done. Cleaning is the process we're into now, to prevent any future issues. Mold, and things like that," volunteer Steve O'Hagan said.

The classrooms have turned into construction sites. Officials say it will take months to be rebuild.

"It's going to be a stretch to figure how we are going to get to $100,000, or more," Pernice said.

The first day of school is Sept. 9. Officials said the classrooms won't be ready before then, but there are rooms that weren't affected that teachers and staff will be able to use in the meantime.