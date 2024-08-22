Partial collapse from storm damage leaves Suffolk County families unable to drive down dead-end street for days

HEAD OF THE HARBOR, N.Y. – Four days after Long Island was hit hard by storms, some people in one Suffolk County village still cannot drive down their own street due to damage.

Head of the Harbor Village Police say a 120-foot section of Mill Creek Road collapsed Sunday into the body of water below. Police said the adjacent Harbor Road had a massive breach, which emptied out into the pond, impacting the street.

Seven families now cannot get out of their dead-end street by car. Mayor Michael Utevsky is working on an alternative so they don't have to walk on the partially collapsed road.

"Everybody wants to cooperate. Everybody worries about seven families who live there and what could happen in an emergency ... There is a private homeowner who lives up above these homes on Emmett Drive, and he's graciously considering allowing access over his property to a public road," Utevsky said.

"The plan is to build out a temporary roadway," Police Chief Chuck Lohmann said.

Officials are waiting on FEMA and county funding to find a more permanent solution. Village leaders said they are working with Sen. Chuck Schumer on FEMA aid, and they're hoping Gov. Kathy Hochul declares a state of emergency, which would make way for more funding.

The police chief and mayor add the roads were originally built as carriage paths.

Woman with disability among homeowners unable to get out of dead-end street

Jennifer Steinberg, who walks with a cane, and her two teenage daughters are among those stuck on Mill Creek Road.

"That's been very stressful," she said. "I'm disabled, and it's very hard for me just to walk even from my driveway."

Steinberg, whose home is right on the water, is now seeing her front- and backyard slowly dissipating with every high tide.

"Every tide that comes in and out takes more of the land away from the bulkhead that's lost," she said.

She said for now, her home is habitable, but she worries.

"It's so sad. It's very devastating. This house means so much to me in regards to my peace and my serenity," Steinberg said.