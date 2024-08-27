FEMA help on the way for Long Island flooding victims. Here's how homeowners can apply.

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- More help is on the way for Suffolk County, New York residents impacted by this month's devastating storm on Long Island.

Smithtown announced two information sessions this week, along with information about Federal Emergency Management Agency resources.

President Joe Biden approved the federal emergency declaration for Suffolk County on Sunday, after Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the county. The president also approved a federal emergency declaration for parts of Connecticut.

The powerful storm dumped heavy rainfall on the area, causing severe flooding that damaged roads and breached two local dams.

Under a federal disaster, residents and businesses can apply for FEMA assistance, regardless of whether they have insurance.

FEMA resources for Suffolk County residents

Suffolk County homeowners will be able to sign up for help on FEMA's disaster website here.

FEMA representatives can be reached by phone at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. The Department of Disaster also has a hotline available from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 800-339-1759.

Representatives from the Department of Financial Services will be available in-person from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at Stony Brook University's Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) in Room 343.

Homeowners may also be eligible for grants of up to $50,000 from the state to help with certain health and safety repairs. They are encouraged to report damage and share photos online here.

What to know about flood insurance

Flood damage is typically only covered by specific flood insurance, which is a federal program run by FEMA.

Homeowners who have flood insurance should file claims with that insurance. Be sure to read policies carefully to understand what is covered and under what circumstances.

For additional questions about flood insurance, visit the DFS website's Flood Insurance Resource Center. You can also contact FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) at 800-621-3362 or www.floodsmart.gov.

Other tips for dealing with a disaster

Smithtown officials shared the following tips for the aftermath of the storm.

File claims promptly: Homeowners should file insurance claims as soon as possible, and take photos or videos showing the extent of the damage.

Homeowners should file insurance claims as soon as possible, and take photos or videos showing the extent of the damage. Make necessary repairs: Homeowners should make only the necessary repairs, like covering broken windows. You should wait until insurers can inspect the damage before making permanent repairs.

Homeowners should make only the necessary repairs, like covering broken windows. You should wait until insurers can inspect the damage before making permanent repairs. Keep records of insurance dealings: Homeowners should keep a record of their conversations with insurance representatives, including their names, as well as the dates and times of calls or visits. You should also follow-up in writing to document your understanding of the conversations.

Homeowners should keep a record of their conversations with insurance representatives, including their names, as well as the dates and times of calls or visits. You should also follow-up in writing to document your understanding of the conversations. Inventory belongings: Homeowners should provide their insurer a detailed room-by-room inventory of damaged items and include receipts, like credit card statements, to show their value.



Homeowners should provide their insurer a detailed room-by-room inventory of damaged items and include receipts, like credit card statements, to show their value. Keep receipts if you relocate: If you need to relocate while your home is repaired, keep the receipts and other records of those expenses.

Homeowners who are unable to resolve disputes with their insurers may contact DFS to file a complaint.