Suffolk County child tests positive for measles, health officials say

A child in Suffolk County has tested positive for measles, health officials say.

The child is under the age of 5 and is unvaccinated, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

Officials say the child did not attend day care or school while infectious.

"As we follow this case and closely monitor potential exposures, we strongly encourage all residents to protect their health and the health of our youngest and most vulnerable residents by ensuring they are on time and up to date [with] their measles vaccines and all recommended and lifesaving immunizations." Suffolk County Health Services Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said in a statement.

Potential measles exposure at Cohen Children's Medical Center

Anyone who visited the pediatric emergency department at Cohen Children's Medical Center from March 3-4, or visited an inpatient child in the Medicine 3 unit between March 3-6 could have been exposed, health officials say.

Patients who visited the emergency department and the pediatric floor during the time of potential exposure will be contacted by Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Experts say measles is highly contagious and is spread by breathing in the virus or touching a contaminated surface, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles should quarantine for 21 days.

This is the third reported case of measles in New York state so far this year, following two confirmed measles cases in New York City. Both of those patients -- an infant and a child -- have since recovered.