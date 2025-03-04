Measles confirmed in New York City infant and child. Here's how the virus can affect children.

New York is now among 9 states reporting measles cases

New York is now among 9 states reporting measles cases

In Texas, the measles have sickened nearly 160 people -- most unvaccinated -- including a child who died. Last week, three cases were reported in Bergen County. New Jersey.

CBS News New York has learned both New York patients -- an infant and a child from New York City -- have since recovered.

Health officials say there is no connection between the cases, which speaks to how quickly it can spread.

"One infected person can infect 15 other people," said Dr. Tsoline Kojaoghlanian, of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Maimonides Health.

How measles can affect children

Measles is not only a highly contagious virus, it can cause serious health complications, especially in children.

Kojaoghlanian said she saw it first hand during New York City's outbreak in 2019. While working at a different hospital, she treated an infected child.

"The patient was very sick, needed hospitalization for seven days, developed severe diarrhea, which is a complication of measles and we had to give him antibiotics because he developed pneumonia, which is another complication of measles," Kojaoghlanian said. "It is a very serious and dangerous illness which is 100% preventable by at least one if not two doses of vaccine."

Why doctors say getting the MMR vaccine is important

The first dose of the measles mumps rubella vaccine, or MMR, which has been used for decades, is typically given at 12 months, the second, between 4 to 6 years.

The New York State Department of Health says vaccination rates statewide continue to fall below the level that is necessary to protect communities, adding 95% of the population needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Vaccination rates among 2-year-olds in the state are at 81%.

As for the two New York City cases, Dr. Julian Watkins, an assistant commissioner of the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, said, "One of the patients is an infant, and so wasn't eligible to get their first vaccine, which is an important reminder for folks that there are vulnerable populations such as those unvaccinated infants."

"Really, community care and looking out for each other, and knowing that we have a responsibility to each other, feels an important part of the conversation, as well. The proof is in the numbers, and we see the evidence of how these vaccines are effective," Watkins added.