Subway rider dragged to death after falling into gap at Brooklyn station

NEW YORK -- A subway rider in Brooklyn was dragged to his death in a freak accident on the tracks. The man died after he got caught in the gap between the train and platform and was hit by an oncoming train.

While transit officials are still piecing together exactly what happened at the station in Midwood, they said the 37-year-old victim was stuck and could not break free in time, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported Thursday.

Police said Marcus Bryant was exiting a northbound Q train at the Avenue M station at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and somehow slipped into the gap.

"We do not think this is a door incident. We believe he was caught between the platform and the train," said New York City Transit President Richard Davey. "We're trying to determine exactly where this occurred, but it clearly occurred on the platform."

After getting stuck, Bryant was dragged onto the tracks and hit by an oncoming train, officials said.

Riders hope safety measures will be taken to ensure it doesn't happen to someone else.

"It makes me want to look out more for my fellow passengers, actually. You know, make sure that they're all in the train, on the train," one woman said.

"Sometimes I think the conductor does not wait enough for everybody to get in, and I think it should be considered, but MTA that you wait. You know, actually look, make sure everybody's inside safely," Ingrid Adams said.

Officials said it appeared to be a terrible accident, the investigation is ongoing and officials still have to review surveillance video.