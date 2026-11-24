Police are searching for several people who were seen climbing out of a manhole in Manhattan last week.

It happened at Second Avenue and East 17th Street near Stuyvesant Square.

Police say just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 18, five people were seen exiting the sewer system though a manhole. A sixth individual was waiting in a red sedan nearby.

Police are searching for several people who were seen climbing out of a manhole in Manhattan on Nov. 18, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The five individuals then got into the sedan, and they drove away, traveling westbound on East 17th Street.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD released photos of individuals wanted in connection to the incident Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on X @NYPDTips.

Police are searching for several people who were seen climbing out of a manhole in Manhattan on Nov. 18, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving people trespassing in the New York City sewer system this year.

Back in May, a group of men were caught on camera entering a manhole in Brooklyn and emerging from it hours later. Another incident was captured on video just days later in Queens. Additional incidents were reported in August, September and October.

In the previous incidents, police sources said the suspects may be treasure hunters or urban explorers.