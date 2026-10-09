5 people seen climbing out of NYC sewer through manhole, police say

Five people were spotted climbing out of the New York City sewer system through a manhole, according to police.

The individuals were seen just after 2 a.m. Friday on the Upper East Side near East 82nd Street and East End Avenue.

Afterward, they fled in a black Suburban.

No injuries were reported, and there have been no arrests, police said.

The NYPD could not confirm if tools were recovered from the manhole.

This is the latest in a series of similar incidents where unauthorized people enter the sewers through manholes.

The last reported incident happened on the East Side when three people were spotted climbing out before driving away. It triggered a massive police response because it took place amid heightened security measures during the United Nations General Assembly.

Two men from Queens were arrested in connection with that intrusion, police said.

There was also a similar incident that happened on Long Island in August.

City officials and environmental experts strongly warn people against entering the sewer system. They say it poses "numerous hazards, including noxious and potentially deadly gases, unstable surfaces, flooding risks, and confined spaces."