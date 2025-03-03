12 students sickened by marijuana gummies at Long Island middle school

Queens marijuana dispensaries are too close for comfort, some Nassau County officials say

Queens marijuana dispensaries are too close for comfort, some Nassau County officials say

A dozen children became ill after ingesting marijuana gummies at a New York middle school.

The students, ages 12 to 13, started vomiting after taking the edibles Monday morning at William Floyd Middle School in Moriches. They showed other symptoms, including dizziness and racing heart rates.

The school nurse called for EMT backup after a student gave out the gummies to 11 classmates, according to a spokesperson for the school district in Suffolk County.

11 students hospitalized after eating pot gummies

Eleven students were hospitalized to be monitored or treated as a precaution. The 12th student was left with a parent.

As word spread throughout the district, parents said they learned about the sick children from a message on the school's website, phone calls home, or their own children.

"You don't know where they got it from and what is mixed in there," said Felicia Moore. "My daughter texted me when it happened and said they were in a lockdown."

"It's disturbing ... my son is in 3rd grade," said Peter Giannetto.

Children taking edibles a growing problem

Edibles can be sold in jars and bundles that look like candy. The number of children being taken to emergency rooms for marijuana exposure has grown since edibles were legalized, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

It was not immediately clear how much THC, the ingredient that makes marijuana psychoactive, was in the gummies the students ate. Where and how the student procured them was also unclear.

"You don't even know what's in it," said Andrew Floyd, another parent. "It's crazy. I don't think they should be selling the stuff that looks like candy. You can't even tell the difference between the candy and the THC products."

Suffolk County Police said no criminal charges will be filed and that the school will handle and discipline.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, "If you use cannabis products, keep them in a locked childproof container and out of the reach and sight of children and pets. For additional questions, contact your healthcare provider, your health department, or your local or regional poison control center at 1-800-222-1222, or 911 if it's an emergency."

Click here for resources from the New York City Health Department.