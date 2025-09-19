Queens high school shooting threat raises questions about metal detectors, scanners in schools

There's a stepped-up police presence Friday at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside, Queens. It comes after a 16-year-old student there was arrested with a loaded gun after allegedly threatening a school shooting.

The student faces criminal possession of a weapon and making terrorist threat charges.

Friday morning, students waited in line to walk through metal detectors which the school had not previously used. The Department of Education says the use of scanners and metal detectors is a determination made by the NYPD's School Safety Division. The protocol was created in 2016 and hasn't been updated.

"We're offering additional security"

CBS News New York has requested interviews with school safety officials at the DOE and NYPD, but both agencies declined to speak with us.

The DOE did not provide specifics on the percentage of schools with scanners.

"We are offering additional security and supports to the school community today - and in the coming days - and are working closely with the NYPD regarding follow-up actions," a DOE spokesperson said.

Last month, the DOE's security director Mark Rampersant spoke with CBS News New York after the mass shooting at a school in Minneapolis.

"This is something that concerns us in New York City public schools on a daily basis as one of the largest school systems in the country. As it relates to technology, we're always looking for innovative ways to ensure safety and security for our young people," Rampersant said at the time.

"It makes me feel uncomfortable"

So how are students at Cardozo feeling?

"Really uncomfortable, honestly. Because we're a no-scan school, that means we're not 100% safe," student Milan White said.

"I feel really surprised, and I feel really shocked too, and scared, because I feel like nobody should have to go through any concerns like this. I feel like we should all learn in a safe environment where we don't have to worry about being shot," Cyrus Cordero, another student, said.