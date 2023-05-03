Student slashed at Bayard Rustin Campus in Chelsea

NEW YORK - A student was slashed inside a school in the city Tuesday.

It happened at Bayard Rustin Campus on West 18th Street in Chelsea.

Police say a 16-year old student was slashed in the chest with a razor blade inside the school Tuesday. He had to be taken to the hospital.

It happened during a fight, while other students were around.

A high school hallway became a crime scene Tuesday.

"They stabbed him, like, right here, I think so. There was mad blood all over the staircase," one student said.

Students described the fight.

"It was on the third floor. Some guy was just, like, just swinging on some dude in the third floor, and they just started fighting. And then another dude came in, and they just started fighting," on student said. "Like, three people started fighting."

Police say it happened around noon inside the school. A razor blade was used to slash the 16-year-old student. It's still unclear how the razor blade got into the school, but CBS2 has learned there aren't any metal detectors in the building.

A spokesperson for NYC Public Schools gave us a statement that reads, in part, "Our dedicated educators and School Safety Agents, who work every day to keep our children safe, immediately responded to this incident. We are providing the necessary follow-up supports to this school community, including emotional and mental health supports for any student who needs it."

"It's really a safe community but sometimes it can be dangerous. You know, the kids involved in gangs and all that. Drugs too," one student said.

"It's not OK," said another.

Two 17-year-old students involved in the fight were arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The student who was slashed is expected to be OK.