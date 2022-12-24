Watch CBS News
Storm's aftermath leaves flood damage for many, and some power outages

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Friday's storm caused plenty of local flooding across our area

On Long Island, East Rockaway was flooded out. Residents say the rain, wind and high tide came all at once, leaving behind plenty of damage. 

Residents of Long Beach and Freeport had to deal with flooded streets with roads barely passable, if at all. 

In Edgewater, N.J., the flooded parking lot of the Comfort Inn, just feet from the Hudson River, started to ice over Friday night. 

And in Hoboken, train service was delayed due to flooded tracks.

Saturday morning, some were still dealing with some storm-related power outages. 

The most were in New Jersey, with 9,167 customers affected Saturday morning. 

Con Ed reported 373 outages in New York City and Westchester. 

On Long Island, around 167 customers woke up without power. 

December 24, 2022

