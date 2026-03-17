Weather damage, power outages in New York area as strong winds topple trees and more overnight

Tens of thousands of customers lost power across the New York-New Jersey area after severe weather, including heavy rain, damaging winds and a tornado warning, whipped through the region overnight into Tuesday morning.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. for all of New York City and its surrounding area, including Long Island and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, as the blustery weather persists.

Power outages, rail suspensions

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, PSEG Long Island was reporting the most power outages with 14,466 customers in the dark; New Jersey's JCP&L had 12,459 customers without power, followed by PSE&G's reported 11,903; New York's Orange & Rockland utility was reporting 3,644 customers affected and Con Edison said it had 1,297.

NJ Transit confirmed some rail lines were suspended Tuesday morning because of weather-related downed trees on overhead wires. The North Jersey Coast and Morris and Essex Lines were halted early Tuesday morning, but service started resuming shortly before 6:30 a.m., the agency said.

Damaging winds overnight

Peak wind gusts in New York City reached 72 mph at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and 71 mph gusts were recorded in Newark, New Jersey, during the storms that started Monday.

There were reports of damage across the Tri-State Area, including a tree that fell and crushed a car in the Bronx.

A tree crushed a car during severe weather in the Bronx in March 2026. CBS News New York

Another tree toppled onto a house in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

A tree toppled onto a house as strong wind gusts whipped through South Plainfield, New Jersey, in March 2026 severe weather. CBS News New York

Strong gusts were also recorded at 64 mph in Keyport, New Jersey; 62 mph at LaGuardia Airport; and 62 mph in Harvey Cedars, New Jersey.

The National Weather Service issued a late-night tornado warning in New Jersey's Monmouth and Ocean counties, which expired about 15 minutes after midnight.