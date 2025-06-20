Pride Month display at NYC's Stonewall National Monument excludes transgender flags

The transgender flags that usually adorn the Stonewall National Monument in New York City during Pride Month were missing this year, so some New Yorkers are taking matters into their own hands.

This comes as the National Park Service is accused of actively erasing transgender visibility and history.

"It's a terrible action for them to take"

During June, Pride flags are placed around the park's fence. They usually include a mixture of rainbow LGBTQ+ flags, transgender flags and progress flags, which have stripes to include communities of color.

Photographer and advocate Steven Love Menendez said he created and won federal approval for the installation nine years ago. Within a few years, the National Park Service was picking up the tab, buying and installing flags, including trans ones.

Pride flags fly in the wind at the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan's West Village on June 19, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

This year, however, Menendez said the National Park Service told him to change the protocol.

"I was told ... only the traditional rainbow flag would be displayed this year," he said.

Now, no transgender or progress flags are among the 250 rainbow flags installed around the park.

"It's a terrible action for them to take," Menendez said.

Earlier this year, the National Park Service removed references to transgender and queer people from the Stonewall National Monument's website.

"I used to be listed as an LGBTQ activist, and now it says 'Steven Menendez, LGB activist,'" Menendez said. "They took out the Q and the T."

"I'm not going to stand by and watch us be erased from our own history"

Many visiting the monument said they are opposed to the change.

"I think it's absurd. I think it's petty," said Willa Kingsford, a tourist from Portland.

"It's horrible. They're changing all of our history," Los Angeles resident Patty Carter said.

Jay Edinin, of Queens, brought his own transgender flag to the monument.

"I'm not going to stand by and watch us be erased from our own history, from our own communities, and from the visibility that we desperately need right now," he said.

He is not the only one bringing unauthorized flags to the park. A number of trans flags were seen planted in the soil.

National Park Service workers at the park told CBS News New York they are not authorized to speak on this subject. CBS News New York reached out by phone and email to the National Park Service and has not yet heard back.