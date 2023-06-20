Watch CBS News
Stonewall Inn Pride flags vandalized for 4th time, Councilman Bottcher says

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - More Pride flags have been vandalized at the historic Stonewall Inn, according to City Councilman Erik Bottcher. 

The councilman says volunteers found four flags broken at the monument's entrance. 

This would be the fourth act of vandalism in just over a week.

Police say 33 Pride flags at the location were found broken and thrown to the ground Sunday, and the display was vandalized on the 10th and 15th earlier this month.

Bottcher said the latest incident happened between noon and 2 p.m. Monday. 

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

