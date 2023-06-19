Pride flag display at Stonewall National Monument vandalized for 3rd time in 8 days

Flag display outside Stonewall Inn vandalized for 2nd time this month

NEW YORK -- The Pride flag display at the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village was vandalized again Sunday morning.

This is the third time in just over a week.

Police say over two dozen Pride flags at the monument were found broken and thrown to the ground around 8 a.m.

The display was also vandalized on June 10 and June 15.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating all incidents separately.

So far, they have not made any arrests.