Pride flag display at Stonewall National Monument vandalized for 3rd time in 8 days
NEW YORK -- The Pride flag display at the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village was vandalized again Sunday morning.
This is the third time in just over a week.
Police say over two dozen Pride flags at the monument were found broken and thrown to the ground around 8 a.m.
The display was also vandalized on June 10 and June 15.
The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating all incidents separately.
So far, they have not made any arrests.
