More Pride flags destroyed near Stonewall Inn

NEW YORK -- More Pride flags have been vandalized right across the street from the Stonewall Inn.

Police say flags were found destroyed Thursday morning near the Stonewall National Monument on Christopher Street in the West Village.

It's the second time in less than a week the display outside the landmark gay rights bar has been targeted.

Despite all of this happening during Pride Month, local leaders say the community will not be silenced.

"If their aim is to frighten us and to cow us and to prevent us from coming out and celebrating Pride, they're going to fail, and they're going to fail badly," New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher said.

Volunteers already replaced dozens of flags that were destroyed near the Stonewall Inn over the weekend.

Bottcher says the NYPD is looking through cameras to identify whoever is responsible for Wednesday night's incident.