Rainbow flag display at Stonewall National Monument vandalized during Pride Month

NEW YORK -- A rainbow flag display was vandalized in Greenwich Village as the city continues to celebrate Pride Month.

Flags decorating the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park were broken and thrown on the ground.

The park is across from the Stonewall Inn, a landmark for American gay rights activists.

New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher called the vandalism an attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

"This is just the latest example of someone showing aggression against our community. They are obviously trying to intimidate us, to scare us, but it's not going to be successful. These flags were put up within hours of being vandalized, and we are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to be chased back into the closet. We're fighting back against this kind of hate," he said.

So far, no word on who is responsible for the vandalism.