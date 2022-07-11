Watch CBS News
Stolen dog "Off-White" recovered after brazen theft caught on camera

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Caught on video: Dog stolen from 75-year-old man in Queens
Caught on video: Dog stolen from 75-year-old man in Queens

NEW YORK -- There's some good news to report: The dog who was stolen from a 75-year-old man by someone on a scooter has been recovered. 

It happened in Ozone Park in June. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The video showed an unknown man talking to Carlos Gil, pretending to admire Gil's puppy in front of his house on 88th Street. Then the man picks up the dog and tries to ride away. The 75-year-old owner of the pup tries to block him, but he was able to ride off.

The 10-month-old pit bull mix, named Off-White, is a part of the family, Gil told CBS2's Nick Caloway. 

His nephew, Alonso Gil, said the entire family was shaken up.

"To see that someone would be so brash to take advantage of that in broad daylight and just do something so horrible is honestly very, very concerning," Alonso Gil said.

Alonso Gil told CBS2 Monday Off-White was recovered. Details of how Off-White recovered weren't immediately released, but Gil said Off-White was very skinny and Carlos Gil was taking him to the vet to get checked out. 

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

