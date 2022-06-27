NYPD investigating case of dog theft by man on scooter in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are now investigating a brazen crime after a man stole a dog and rode off on a scooter in Queens, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

CBS2's Nick Caloway was in Ozone Park on Monday, where the family is offering a reward to get the dog back.

Surveillance video shows the unknown man talking to Carlos Gil, pretending to admire Gil's puppy in front of his house on 88th Street on Saturday afternoon.

Then the man picks up the dog and tries to ride away. The 75-year-old owner of the pup tries to block him, but he was able to ride off.

Gil told Caloway he feels bad for the dog.

The 10-month-old pit bull mix, named Off-White, is a part of the family.

"It hurts a lot," Gil said in Spanish, adding he cannot sleep at night due to the theft.

His nephew, Alonso Gil, said the entire family is shaken up.

"To see that someone would be so brash to take advantage of that in broad daylight and just do something so horrible is honestly very, very concerning," Alonso Gil said.

Video of the brazen alleged theft has been shared thousands of times on social media and police are investigating.

The family just wants Off-White to come home.

"If anyone does know the person or knows where the dog is, the dog can be dropped off at a park around people, at a police station. Nobody really has to get in trouble or show their face. We just would like to have him back," Alonso Gil said.

Carlos Gil is upset, but he was not hurt during that incident. He told Caloway he's more mad than anything.

"He says 'I'm ugly and old, but I'm not afraid of anything,'" Alonso Gil said.

The family has hung flyers all over the neighborhood and is offering a $2,000 reward to bring Off-White home.