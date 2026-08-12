Driver convicted in deadly Deer Park nail salon crash faces sentencing on Long Island

A driver convicted of killing four people when he crashed into a Long Island nail salon will be sentenced Wednesday.

Steven Schwally faces 27 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in June.

The trial centered around a horrific high-speed crash when Schwally rammed his car into the Hawaii Nail Salon and Spa in Deer Park on June 28, 2024. Salon owner Jiancai Chen, employees Yan Xu and Meizi Zhang, and off-duty NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack were killed. Nine others were injured.

Prosecutors said Schwally's blood-alcohol level was .17, which is more than twice the legal limit. Shortly before the crash, he made a trip to a liquor store for Long Island iced tea.

His defense argued his leg locked on the accelerator and questioned the accuracy of the blood-alcohol test. Schwally's lawyer said he was a handicapped driver who tried to avoid the accident.

Schwally previously turned down a plea deal that would have carried a sentence of 22 years to life. He wasn't present for the guilty verdict after suffering a heart attack.

Prosecutors said he must be in court Wednesday morning.

Officials from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office are expected to speak after the sentencing.