Driver in deadly Long Island nail salon crash had blood alcohol level over double the legal limit, prosecutors say

DEER PARK, N.Y. -- New details were released Friday in the case involving an alleged drunk driver who slammed into a Long Island nail salon, killing four people.

Suspect Steven Schwally, 64, is accused of plowing into the Hawaii Nail and Spa in Deer Park on June 28. Meizi Zhang, Yan Xu, salon co-owner Jiancai Chen and off-duty New York City Police officer Emilia Rennhack were killed in the crash. Nine other people, including a 12-year-old girl, were hospitalized. Schwally was also injured.

Alleged drunk driver's blood alcohol level released in court

According to prosecutors, Schwally's blood alcohol level was .17, more than twice the legal limit.

NYPD Det. Carl Rennhack, husband of Officer Emilia Rennhack, was visibly emotional as he left court after learning the disturbing news.

Schwally moved out of his parents Dix Hills home and was living in a motel at the time of the crash.

The suspect's Legal Aid attorney said his client is under medical care and could not attend the proceeding. He has pleaded not guilty.

NYPD colleagues huddled outside Central Islip Court, brokenhearted and angry.

"Driving with alcohol and then driving through that nail salon, it's just devastating ... Our detective is going through an incredibly difficult time in his life, losing the love of his life. An incredible police officer," said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry.

Loved ones mourn victims killed in Long Island nail salon crash

Families of the three other victims killed and nine seriously injured said their pain remains raw.

"It's just very hard. We wish the attacker will never be bailed and will be in jail forever," said Steven Chen, Jiancai Chen's brother.

Families posted new photos and videos of Wen Jun Chen, known as Jenny, and her husband, Jiancai Chen, called Ken. Ken lost his life, and Jenny was critically injured.

"I posted the video of my family on Instagram because I miss my brother," said Vicky Chen, Ken's sister.

Memorials grow at the scene of the crash.

"It's alcohol. They said he drank 18 beers the night before. How do you get in a car?" Deer Park resident Maryann Schwartz said.

The visitation for Kenny Chen will be held July 30, the same day Schwally is due back in court. Kenny Chen's funeral will be held the next day.

Some burials were on hold as relatives living abroad received documentation to travel to the United States for the tragic occasion.