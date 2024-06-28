Watch CBS News
4 dead, 9 injured in Deer Park, Long Island crash

By Jesse Zanger, Carolyn Gusoff

/ CBS New York

BABYLON, N.Y. - Four people are dead and nine hospitalized after a driver crashed through the front of a building on Long Island Friday afternoon. 

It happened at 4:42 p.m. at the Hawaii Nail & Spa on Grand Avenue in Deer Park in Suffolk County.

Authorities say everyone is out of the salon now and no one is trapped. The minivan, however, is stuck deep in in the back of the salon. 

screengrab-00005.jpg
An emergency helicopter lands near the scene of a deadly crash in Deer Park, N.Y. on June 28, 2024. Four people were killed and nine hospitalized.  CBS2

Deer Park Fire Department Third Assistant Chief Dominic Albanese says 150 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.

One victim was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The conditions of the injured victims are unknown at this time.

So far, there's no word on the cause of the crash. 

The Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department are calling the incident a "major accident." 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

