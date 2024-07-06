Funeral for NYPD officer killed in Long Island nail salon crash held today

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. - A funeral is being held Saturday for NYPD Officer Emilia Rennhack.

Rennhack, 30, was killed when an SUV slammed into a nail salon in Deer Park on Long Island on June 28.

The funeral is taking place at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home on Lakewood Road.

"She wanted to make our city safe so others could pursue that same dream. This is a tragic, tragic accident," Mayor Eric Adams said.

"It's a sad day for all law enforcement. Emilia was one of our beloved officers in the 102 Precinct. She did domestic violence at the precinct, and she went above and beyond for the community, for everyone. She's gonna be missed," Caban said.

Rennhack's husband is a detective who worked in the same police precinct. The two were married recently.

Upgraded charges expected against driver

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact.

Prosecutors have charged Steven Schwally, 64, with DWI in the deadly crash. Upgraded charges are expected to be announced.

Schwally told responding officers he had 18 beers the night before the crash, police said. He has a prior DWI conviction from 10 years ago and is currently being held on $1 million bail.