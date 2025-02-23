Watch CBS News
At least 3 dead after boat overturns near Staten Island, police say

By Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

At least three people died Sunday afternoon after being pulled from the water near Staten Island, police say.

According to officials, the Coast Guard, along with FDNY and NYPD units, responded around noon to a report of an overturned boat in the Ambrose Channel.

Police say five people were on board the vessel, and all five were pulled from the water and taken to local hospitals.

Three of the victims have been pronounced dead. They have not yet been identified.

One victim remains in critical condition, and the fifth person is in stable condition, police say.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.

