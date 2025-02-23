At least 3 dead after boat overturns near Staten Island, police say

At least three people died Sunday afternoon after being pulled from the water near Staten Island, police say.

According to officials, the Coast Guard, along with FDNY and NYPD units, responded around noon to a report of an overturned boat in the Ambrose Channel.

Police say five people were on board the vessel, and all five were pulled from the water and taken to local hospitals.

Three of the victims have been pronounced dead. They have not yet been identified.

One victim remains in critical condition, and the fifth person is in stable condition, police say.

Further details have not yet been released.

