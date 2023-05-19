Watch CBS News
Police: 13-year-old boy shot in head on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head Friday afternoon on Staten Island.

It happened around 4 p.m. near the Stapleton Houses.

Investigators could be seen searching a nearby playground.

Police say the shooting happened in the vicinity of Gordon and Fulton streets.

At least two men were seen running from the area.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The injured teenager was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 6:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

