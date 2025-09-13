Staten Island Railway now rolling with all-new cars

There's been a major upgrade for the Staten Island Railway.

New subway cars now make up the entire fleet.

The first R211 cars rolled out late last year, and more arrived Friday.

New York City Transit say the R211 cars are replacing the old ones, which date back to 1973.

"As the former vice president of Staten Island Railway, it wasn't all new cars two, three years ago. We had the R44 cars, which in their own right were great cars, but they were 50 years old, " NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said.

With the addition of another trainset, MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow announces that the entire operating fleet of Staten Island Railway trains consists of the new tech R211S model during a press conference at St. George on Friday, Sep 12, 2025. Marc A. Hermann/MTA

The new train cars are equipped with security cameras, have automated announcements, and digital screens that display the train's route.

"New rolling stock is a huge part of the MTA's fully funded Capital Plan, and now Staten Island is the first borough to get a full fleet of R211S train cars," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "The new models not only look great, but they're key to running more reliable service for the borough's thousands of daily riders."

The train car doors are eight inches wider than the previous models in order to speed up boarding.

"We are pleased that, after fifty years, the Staten Island Railway will finally be completely up-to-speed with the rest of the City," said Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella. "The newer trains are a welcome development for safety, accessibility, and comfort when traveling. We will continue to support and advocate for modernizing our Staten Island Railway and putting our commuters first."