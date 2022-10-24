Staten Island man facing charges after woman's body found inside bin in driveway

NEW YORK - A Staten Island man is facing charges after police found a woman's body inside a bin Friday in Port Richmond.

Investigators say they arrested 56-year-old Glen Brancato in the case.

He was charged with concealment of a human corpse, tampering and more.

Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Lahuma Payton.

They have not released any information about how she died.

