Staten Island man facing charges after woman's body found inside bin in driveway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A Staten Island man is facing charges after police found a woman's body inside a bin Friday in Port Richmond. 

Investigators say they arrested 56-year-old Glen Brancato in the case. 

He was charged with concealment of a human corpse, tampering and more. 

Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Lahuma Payton. 

They have not released any information about how she died. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

October 24, 2022

