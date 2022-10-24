Staten Island man facing charges after woman's body found inside bin in driveway
NEW YORK - A Staten Island man is facing charges after police found a woman's body inside a bin Friday in Port Richmond.
Investigators say they arrested 56-year-old Glen Brancato in the case.
He was charged with concealment of a human corpse, tampering and more.
Police identified the woman as 26-year-old Lahuma Payton.
They have not released any information about how she died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.