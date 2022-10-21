Watch CBS News
Woman found dead in a bin in Staten Island driveway

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK - A woman was found dead in a bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island. 

Police made the gruesome discovery responding to a 911 call early Friday morning in the Port Richmond section. 

Officers say the body was found wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic storage bin. The victim is believed to be in her 30s, but has not been identified. 

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. 

So far, no arrests. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

October 21, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

