Woman found dead in a bin in Staten Island driveway

NEW YORK - A woman was found dead in a bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island.

Police made the gruesome discovery responding to a 911 call early Friday morning in the Port Richmond section.

Officers say the body was found wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic storage bin. The victim is believed to be in her 30s, but has not been identified.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

So far, no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.