FDNY Lt. Bill Doody released from hospital nearly 3 weeks after being injured battling Staten Island house fire

New York firefighter leaves hospital after weeks of care

NEW YORK -- A firefighter who was hurt while battling a blaze that injured nearly two dozen firefighters on Staten Island has been released from the hospital.

Lt. Bill Doody left Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health on Wednesday afternoon as a crowd of fellow firefighters cheered him on.

He was hurt on Feb. 17 while fighting a fire at a two-family home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights that quickly grew to four alarms.

A total of 22 firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. Three were hospitalized. Doody was the last to be released.

Doody says he suffered second- and third-degree burns all over his body.

"I've had tremendous care. I can't thank Dr. Cooper enough, his incredible staff. The care I was given is beyond my imagination," he said.

Doody was recovering in the hospital for about three weeks.