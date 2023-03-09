FDNY Lt. Bill Doody released from hospital nearly 3 weeks after being injured battling Staten Island house fire
NEW YORK -- A firefighter who was hurt while battling a blaze that injured nearly two dozen firefighters on Staten Island has been released from the hospital.
Lt. Bill Doody left Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health on Wednesday afternoon as a crowd of fellow firefighters cheered him on.
He was hurt on Feb. 17 while fighting a fire at a two-family home on Shotwell Avenue in Arden Heights that quickly grew to four alarms.
A total of 22 firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. Three were hospitalized. Doody was the last to be released.
Doody says he suffered second- and third-degree burns all over his body.
"I've had tremendous care. I can't thank Dr. Cooper enough, his incredible staff. The care I was given is beyond my imagination," he said.
Doody was recovering in the hospital for about three weeks.
