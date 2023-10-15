Staten Island park opens on site of former landfill

NEW YORK -- Part of what was once the world's largest landfill is now a public park.

Mayor Eric Adams says the development of Freshkills Park on Staten Island is just beginning.

"The park will be built in stages, and when it is complete, it will be the second largest park in the five boroughs," he said.

Sunday, the North Park section was opened to the public. It now offers an overlook deck, cycling paths and a bird-watching tower.

At 2,200 acres, Freshkills Park will be nearly three times the size of Central Park, making it the largest park to be developed in the city in over 100 years.