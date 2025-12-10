Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hurt when fuel truck, house catch fire on Staten Island, FDNY says

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A fuel truck and house caught fire early Wednesday morning in the Arlington section of Staten Island. 

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Grandview Avenue near Davidson Street. 

Firefighters said they arrived to find the fuel truck on fire leading to the house, which had heavy fire on the first floor and in the basement and attic. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene before sunrise, where heavy flames and thick smoke were shooting into the dark sky. 

vlcsnap-2025-12-10-08h40m00s416.png
A fuel truck and house caught fire early Wednesday morning in the Arlington section of Staten Island.  CBS News New York

People in the area were advised to close their windows to avoid the smoke, and to expect traffic delays.

One homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and has since been released, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for exhaustion, the FDNY said.   

So far, there's no word on a possible cause of the fire. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue