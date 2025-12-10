2 hurt when fuel truck, house catch fire on Staten Island, FDNY says

A fuel truck and house caught fire early Wednesday morning in the Arlington section of Staten Island.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Grandview Avenue near Davidson Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the fuel truck on fire leading to the house, which had heavy fire on the first floor and in the basement and attic.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene before sunrise, where heavy flames and thick smoke were shooting into the dark sky.

A fuel truck and house caught fire early Wednesday morning in the Arlington section of Staten Island. CBS News New York

People in the area were advised to close their windows to avoid the smoke, and to expect traffic delays.

One homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and has since been released, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for exhaustion, the FDNY said.

So far, there's no word on a possible cause of the fire.