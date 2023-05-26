Staten Island Ferry service limited due to crew sick-outs

NEW YORK -- Staten Island Ferry riders should expect more service disruptions Friday.

The problems began Thursday when key personnel, like captains and assistant captains, called out sick. That led to boats making the trip just once per hour.

The Marine Workers Union denies it's a labor action, saying it's the result of ongoing staff shortages.

There's also been an ongoing contract dispute between the union and the city for over a decade.

"With a national marine worker shortage and as a result of this action, the Staten Island Ferry service is experiencing significant changes - these changes are extremely disruptive to the tens of thousands of people who ride the ferry every day, Staten Islanders commuting to work or home to their families, and U.S. military personnel visiting for Fleet Week," the Department of Transportation said in a statement. "We expect any Staten Island Ferry workers who are not sick to come to work. The city is focused on ensuring that ferry riders can get to their destination safely, and we will continue to keep New Yorkers informed."

NYC Ferry will be operating extra service Friday to try to ease the crush.