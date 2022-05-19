Police: EMT shot while on duty on Staten Island

On-duty EMT shot in shoulder on Staten Island

On-duty EMT shot in shoulder on Staten Island

On-duty EMT shot in shoulder on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- An EMT has been shot while on duty on Staten Island.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near Forest Avenue and Bement Avenue in the West Brighton neighborhood.

Sources tell CBS2 the EMT responded to a call for a man in distress. While the man was being put into the ambulance, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the EMT.

According to police, the EMT was taken to a local medical center with a gunshot wound to the back shoulder. The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The alleged shooter was arrested.

Stay with CBS2 News, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.