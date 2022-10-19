Watch CBS News
Shontay Holland and Rodney Jones charged in Staten Island dog attack that left teenagers, 2-year-old injured

NEW YORK -- Two people are facing charges after dogs escaped from a Staten Island home and attacked two teenagers and a 2-year-old girl.

Police say a pack of pit bulls escaped out of a window at the home on Junius Street on Tuesday and bit the victims several times.

Shontay Holland, 29, and Rodney Jones, 49, have been charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated cruelty to animals and endangering the welfare of a child.

The victims suffered minor injuries.

