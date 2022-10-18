2-year-old among 3 injured in dog attack on Staten Island
NEW YORK - A 2-year-old was injured in a dog attack on Staten Island.
A 13-year-old and 19-year-old were also hurt.
They were all bitten in the leg, police said. It's not clear if more than one dog was involved.
Multiple dogs were found at the location on York Avenue near Prospect Avenue in the New Brighton section.
One person was taken into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.