Watch CBS News
Local News

2-year-old among 3 injured in dog attack on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A 2-year-old was injured in a dog attack on Staten Island. 

A 13-year-old and 19-year-old were also hurt. 

They were all bitten in the leg, police said. It's not clear if more than one dog was involved. 

Multiple dogs were found at the location on York Avenue near Prospect Avenue in the New Brighton section. 

One person was taken into custody. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 2:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.