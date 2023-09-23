Police: 81-year-old man killed, 2 others injured in stabbing on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on Staten Island.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at Sunnyside Terrace and Grand Avenue.

Police say an 81-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured. One of the injured victims is in critical condition. The other is stable.

We know police have someone in custody, but details on what led up to the crime are unclear.

