Congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Mike DeCillis react to NYC ICE shooting

Congressional candidates Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Mike DeCillis reacted to this week's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in New York City's Marble Hill neighborhood during an episode of "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Malliotakis and DeCillis are on the ballot in New York's 11th congressional district, which covers Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn.

Malliotakis, who is running for a fourth term, criticized a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this summer banning local police agencies from cooperating with ICE.

"I certainly think that the shooting should not have happened. The issue is this – this individual was a hardened gang member," Malliotakis said. "He was a dangerous individual and he was trying to flee, so it put, I think, the law enforcement officers in a predicament, which is why I say the easiest thing is for the city and state to cooperate."

DeCillis, who is a former police officer, says the U.S. doesn't have an immigration enforcement system that can be trusted.

"What they did [Thursday], even if this person was somebody who they were targeting, is they're targeting them incorrectly and they're creating an unsafe situation," he said.

Malliotakis said she advocates for a fair and balanced immigration policy, saying that criminals need to be deported, but there also need to be legal pathways for immigrants who are paying taxes, working hard and contributing to the economy.

DeCillis says he has been advocating for the abolition of ICE and called for comprehensive immigration reform, as well as reform of how immigration policy is enforced.

Click here to watch the full episode, which includes extended interviews with both candidates on a number of topics such as affordability, President Trump's policies, Israel, and artificial intelligence.