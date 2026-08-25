New York law bans local police agencies from cooperating with ICE

A deadline under a new law outlawing New York state and local police from cooperating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents takes effect Tuesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act in May.

It bans local government agencies from maintaining agreements with ICE for civil enforcement. It also prohibits ICE agents from using local detention centers for civil enforcement, including mass raids.

"This is about a rogue federal agency that's been unleashed on the American streets for the sole purpose of creating chaos, carnage and fear," Hochul said when she unveiled the legislation in January.

In July, state officials sent letters to 12 local law enforcement agencies that have agreements with ICE. The letters stated that they must unwind the agreements by Aug. 25.

Two of the agencies informed were the Nassau County Police Department and the Nassau County Sheriff's Office on Long Island.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who is running for governor, has been adamant about his success in lowering crime by working with ICE.

"We got rid of 2,000 illegal migrants with criminal records in Nassau County without raiding a church, a school, a daycare center, a hospital, because we cooperated with ICE," he previously said.

Hochul said the law will help protect immigrants from aggressive enforcement while they pursue asylum claims.

She is expected to speak about implementing the law during a news conference at 10 a.m.