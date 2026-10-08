Person shot by ICE agent in New York City's Marble Hill, law enforcement sources say

A person has been hospitalized after being shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in New York City's Marble Hill neighborhood on Thursday, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. local time near West 225th Street and Marble Hill Avenue.

The person was taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD was not involved in the shooting, the department said.

Video from the scene showed numerous law enforcement personnel present at the scene. A gray vehicle with a bullet hole in the windshield could be seen in the middle of the road.

Preliminary information indicates ICE agents were attempting to take someone into custody when another person who was not the focus of the arrest was shot, sources told CBS News.

In a post to social media, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that based on "early reports," there was a 5-year-old child in a car with the victim when "multiple rounds" were fired. Mamdani said the child was not injured.

The mayor added that he had placed a call to President Trump in order to "demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city."

An FBI official said its evidence response team was responding to the scene to assist with investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of ICE.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the shooting.

"We expect federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident," Hochul wrote on social media. "New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why."

"I am deeply concerned by reports of a shooting involving ICE agents in Marble Hill this afternoon. Federal authorities must provide us with a fully transparent account of what took place without delay. I recognize the immense fear that ICE's actions have caused immigrant New Yorkers, and I'm deeply worried about the additional anxiety and uncertainty this incident may bring to communities across our city as we await answers," New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted on social media.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

There have been at least 30 shootings involving DHS officers during the second Trump administration, according to a CBS News analysis, some of which have turned deadly.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.