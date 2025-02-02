Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring on Groundhog Day 2025

NEW YORK -- Staten Island Chuck, a groundhog at the Staten Island Zoo, did not see his shadow Sunday and predicted an early spring for 2025.

Chuck's forecast contradicts Punxsutawney Phil, who predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow about an hour earlier at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania.

Click here to watch the Staten Island Zoo's ceremony and Chuck make his prediction.

Last year's Groundhog Day prediction

Last year, both Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil predicted spring would come early.

It also marked 10 years since former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped Chuck. The animal died a week later from internal injuries, though a spokesperson for the zoo said it had nothing to do with the Groundhog Day incident.

Since then, the zoo changed its Groundhog Day ceremony, so the mayor no longer holds the animal in the air.