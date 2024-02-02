Staten Island Chuck doesn't see his shadow, predicts early spring on Groundhog Day 2024

NEW YORK -- Staten Island Chuck did not see his shadow on Friday and predicted an early spring in 2024.

In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil also predicted an early spring.

Dignitaries and elected officials gathered at the Staten Island Zoo to watch New York City's most famous weather prognosticator in action.

Students from P.S. 29, I.S. 27 and Susan E. Wagner High School also participated in the ceremony.

"Staten Island Chuck is the star of Groundhog Day but this year he's sharing the stage with Staten Island schoolchildren who will be playing a leading role in this year's ceremony," stated Zoo Executive Director Ken Mitchell. "Chuck and youngsters have a special relationship. Children regard Chuck as a celebrity character, and the Zoo is working with local schools to use Groundhog Day as an educational opportunity, to teach kids about weather science and animal adaptations."

Friday's ceremony also marked 10 years since former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped Chuck during the ceremony. The animal died a week later from internal injuries.

Since then, the zoo changed the ceremony so that Chuck is no longer held aloft during the prediction.