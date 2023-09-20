Protesters gather outside Staten Island asylum seeker shelter
NEW YORK -- There was another anti-asylum seeker protest on Staten Island on Wednesday.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Island Shores Senior Residences, which has been converted into a shelter.
It comes after several protests on Staten Island in the last two days.
- Read more: Gov. Kathy Hochul says President Joe Biden "has heard me loud and clear" on asylum seeker crisis
Tuesday night, protesters physically blocked the arrival of an MTA bus carrying asylum seekers. Several arrests were made.
