Protesters gather outside Staten Island asylum seeker shelter

NEW YORK -- There was another anti-asylum seeker protest on Staten Island on Wednesday.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Island Shores Senior Residences, which has been converted into a shelter.

It comes after several protests on Staten Island in the last two days.

Tuesday night, protesters physically blocked the arrival of an MTA bus carrying asylum seekers. Several arrests were made.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 6:40 PM

